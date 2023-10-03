One of the most highly-rated Sheffield Wednesday strikers of the last decade is set for a left-field switch to a non-league club.

Gary Hooper, who scored 31 goals and offered 12 assists in his 89 Owls appearances, has been announced as a new signing for National League promotion hopefuls Barnet.

The news comes as a further show of the ambition of clubs in the fifth tier hoping to achieve promotion to League Two.

Since leaving Hillsborough in 2019 amid a string of injury woes, Hooper has travelled the globe, representing Wellington Pheonix in New Zealand, Kerala Blasters in India, Omonia in Cyprus and most recentlyGulf United in Dubai.

The Barnet switch is subject to international clearance, a club statement read, and is the 35-year-old’s latest move in a glittering career that saw him play European football with Celtic and in the Premier League for Norwich City.