Sean Fusire bagged his first senior goal in Sheffield Wednesday’s 2-1 defeat to Oxford United on Saturday.

Sheffield Wednesday youngster Sean Fusire said he ‘felt blessed’ to score his first senior goal in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Oxford United at Hillsborough.

After the Owls had found themselves 2-0 down at the half-time interval, following goals from Will Lankshear and a brilliant free-kick from Cameron Brannagan, they clawed themselves back into the contest eight minutes after the restart when Fusire rifled in to score Wednesday’s first goal from open play at Hillsborough since April.

Harry Amass’ low cross wasn’t dealt with and the ball eventually found its way to Fusire inside the box and he kept his composure to rifle in a low drive and claim his first goal of his professional career.

Wednesday dominated the game from that moment onwards, creating several chances to make it 2-2, but they fell agonisingly short, meaning they were condemned to a sixth defeat in their opening seven Championship home games this term.

Nevertheless, on an afternoon that saw Wednesdayites come flooding back to Hillsborough following the end of Dejphon Chansiri’s premiership on Friday, Fusire was only too happy to claim his first goal in blue and white stripes.

Fusire ‘feeling blessed’ after maiden Wednesday goal

He posted on Instagram: “Thank you, Jesus.

“A tough week of results. But so grateful for all the support and feeling blessed to have scored my first professional goal.”

Saturday’s visit of Oxford saw Fusire earn a second successive Championship start for the first time in his career after also being named in the starting XI for the midweek defeat to Middlesbrough.

He started both games at right wing-back and impressed Owls boss Henrik Pedersen.

"Sean had played in the No.6 position more or less all the time, but I think the right wing-back position is a much better position for him," Pedersen said.

"Defensively and offensively, it is a little bit easier for him to see the picture, to see the tactical pictures. On the ball, it is a little bit easier for him not to have players 360 degrees around him.”