Another date for the Sheffield Wednesday supporter summer diary has been confirmed - with the return of a popular friendly clash.

A youthful Sheffield Wednesday XI - likely to be made up of players from the Owls academy rather than the first team - will make the seven-mile trip from Hillsborough to Stocksbridge Park Steels for a run-out on Friday July 18. It marks the return of what has been an occasional summer friendly between the two clubs; a similar fixture took place in 2021 while a more senior Owls side played out a 5-0 win at Bracken Moor Stadium in 2019.

It follows the confirmation of a run-out for ‘Sheffield Wednesday XI’ at West Yorkshire side Frickley Athletic the Friday before; the first two dates of the Owls summer to be made public. Any further pre-season dates for the club will be released in due course, with senior friendlies often confirmed into June.

Steve Ellis

The match at Stocksbridge in 2019 proved a fascinating run-out with a squad effectively split into two across two venues. A side including Atdhe Nuhiu, Fernando Forestieri, Sam Hutchinson and man of the match Kadeem Harris won out 5-0 with headlines centred down the road at Lincoln City, where wantaway boss Steve Bruce took charge of his final Wednesday match.

