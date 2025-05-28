Another Sheffield Wednesday friendly date confirmed against local opposition

By Alex Miller

Sheffield Wednesday writer

Published 28th May 2025, 10:38 BST
Updated 28th May 2025, 11:42 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Another date for the Sheffield Wednesday supporter summer diary has been confirmed - with the return of a popular friendly clash.

A youthful Sheffield Wednesday XI - likely to be made up of players from the Owls academy rather than the first team - will make the seven-mile trip from Hillsborough to Stocksbridge Park Steels for a run-out on Friday July 18. It marks the return of what has been an occasional summer friendly between the two clubs; a similar fixture took place in 2021 while a more senior Owls side played out a 5-0 win at Bracken Moor Stadium in 2019.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It follows the confirmation of a run-out for ‘Sheffield Wednesday XI’ at West Yorkshire side Frickley Athletic the Friday before; the first two dates of the Owls summer to be made public. Any further pre-season dates for the club will be released in due course, with senior friendlies often confirmed into June.

More: State of play at Sheffield Wednesday as uncertain summer rumbles on

Steve Ellis

The match at Stocksbridge in 2019 proved a fascinating run-out with a squad effectively split into two across two venues. A side including Atdhe Nuhiu, Fernando Forestieri, Sam Hutchinson and man of the match Kadeem Harris won out 5-0 with headlines centred down the road at Lincoln City, where wantaway boss Steve Bruce took charge of his final Wednesday match.

Your next Sheffield Wednesday read: Former Sheffield Wednesday man set for shock debut jump into management

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice