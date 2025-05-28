Plenty remains up in the air regarding Sheffield Wednesday’s preparations for next season, The Star understands.

The Owls completed a successful campaign of progression early this month, completing a 12th-place finish that equalled their best table effort for eight years - and acted as a fourth consecutive year-on-year improvement in league position.

After a turbulent few months, it became increasingly clear manager Danny Röhl felt his future lied away from Hillsborough towards the end of the campaign, with the German coach telling reporters he had informed the club of his ‘decision’ some weeks before the final day outing at Watford. The Star has reason to believe these conversations took place some time in early April.

Reports of interest in Röhl from clubs in both England and Germany have served as the backing track to Wednesday’s summer so far, with Bundesliga side Werder Bremen the latest manager-hunting club said to have held an admiration for the talented German coach.

The terms of a contract that is set to run out in the summer of 2027 are widely understood to have a multi-million pound compensation fee attached to a Röhl exit. As has been reported by The Star for some weeks, it is believed Wednesday - and chairman Dejphon Chansiri - will as things stand hold out for the maximum terms held in the terms of that agreement.

Our colleagues at BBC Sheffield have reported that ‘positive talks’ between Röhl and Werder Bremen have been held - but that sources had indicated to them that ‘excessive and prohibitive’ demands have prevented that interest from going any further.

Though any firm moves are as of yet unknown, recruitment plans are believed to be underway ahead of the opening of the window at the turn of the month, with Owls head of recruitment Kevin Beadell in situ heading into the summer. A number of senior staff members are known to be out of contract at the end of June and decisions will soon have to be made over the make-up of any backroom team. It is believed some Wednesday coaches have attracted interest from elsewhere.

Last year Wednesday returned to Middlewood Road for initial testing and the kick-off to their pre-season programme on June 28. A month from that corresponding date this time around, The Star has reason to believe no firm return date has been told to players as of yet. No senior friendlies or training camps have yet been publicly confirmed - though those would more routinely be announced from mid-June.

