A former Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper is set to take the reins in his debut management job, according to reports.

Lee Grant played 145 times for the Owls between 2007 and 2010 having signed from Derby County. He is fondly remembered by Owls fans, with then-manager Brian Laws describing him as the best keeper in the Championship at one stage. His saves in a 2-1 Steel City derby win back in February 2009 helped earn the club their first league double over their city rivals in 95 years.

The former England youth international ended his career as a background figure at Manchester United and it was there that he started a coaching career that saw Kieran McKenna bring him to Ipswich Town. A prominent coaching figure there, he took the unusual step of moving from a playing career as a goalkeeper to one as a forwards coach and celebrated the rare success of back-to-back promotions from League One to the Premier League.

Now, it seems Grant is preparing to take the leap into management with widespread reports suggesting he is set to take on the top job at Huddersfield Town. The League One side parted company with Michael Duff in March and put any appointment on hold until the summer, with Jon Worthington stepping in as interim boss.

Former Reading boss Ruben Selles, sacked by Hull City in surprise circumstances this month, was heavily rumoured to be in talks for the job.

But the likes of The Sun and TalkSport have now claimed the door has been opened up for Grant after a successful interview process.

