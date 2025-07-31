Sheffield Wednesday’s behind-closed-doors friendly against Burnley this weekend has been cancelled, The Star understands.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Players were gathered at Middlewood Road yesterday afternoon to be told not to expect the prompt payment of their July wages today, their scheduled payday, in what would make the fourth late distribution of their monthly salaries inside five months. The Star has had not yet had reason to suggest those payments have been made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s understood this news was met with an angry response from individuals within the changing room and that conversations were taking place in consideration of a block refusal to take part in the pre-season run-out, which was scheduled to kick-off tomorrow morning to facilitate Burnley staff being able to attend a second friendly at Stoke City later in the day. Now, The Star understands that players have followed-through on those discussions and that after a decision was made within the changing room, the friendly has been cancelled.

Crisis club Sheffield Wednesday are experiencing a troubled summer as supporters call on chairman Dejphon Chansiri to sell up.

It serves as a first public-facing mode of protest from the changing room, who are believed to be dismayed at the situation the club finds itself at both a football level and across the wider club. Sources suggest that players are particularly aggrieved with the lack of direct communication from Owls owner Dejphon Chansiri, with some having had to source money from elsewhere to cover personal financial obligations amid late wage payments in recent months.

A refusal to play in their Championship opener at Leicester City next weekend is not believed to have been taken off the table, with contractual logistics being considered by some players alongside the fixture’s heightened importance to the club itself. The Star understands that at this stage a block refusal to play is unlikely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s understood that Burnley had offered to pay for the hotels of Wednesday figures as part of the agreement that would have seen the run-out kick-off earlier to facilitate the host club’s plans.

The Star also reported that Wednesday players were considering paying their own hotels for the upcoming trip to Leicester having been told hotels would not be booked by the club the night before. The Star has since been advised that while players are of course within their rights to do so as part of their individual preparation, it is not unusual for the club to make a 70-mile matchday trip for a 4.30pm kick-off time and that post-travel pre-match plans for the day of the game have been made down in Leicestershire.

Your next Sheffield Wednesday read: Key contract detail revealed as Henrik Pedersen begins life as Sheffield Wednesday manager