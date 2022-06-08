It was hoped that the protracted takeover, which has been months in the making, would see the club begin to move away from the financial issues that saw the club slapped with a 21-point deduction on their way to relegation from the Championship.

This leaves Derby as one of Sheffield Wednesday’s fellow ‘big-hitters’ in the third tier and subject to the completion of the takeover have been linked with some ambitious business in the transfer market that would surely put them in the runners and riders for promotion.

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney.

Former Wednesday centre-half Aden Flint is one such player widely reported to be on the Rams’ transfer wish list.

There are conflicting reports in the Derbyshire and national media as to the validity of Kirchner’s takeover attempt, with BBC Derby reporting the the transfer of funds required to finalise the deal has not yet been completed, sparking major concern and the buyout could fall through.

It conjures memories of a similar story last year that saw man of mystery Erik Alonso – a former advisor to Dejphon Chansiri – fail in his takeover bid when he failed to provide proof of funds.