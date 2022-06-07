Hull City report sheds fresh light on Sheffield Wednesday’s pursuit of Mallik Wilks

The Star revealed on Monday that Tigers attacker Wilks was of interest to Wednesday, who are keen to add a striker to their ranks ahead of an automatic promotion push this season.

And a report in the Hull Daily Mail has confirmed that new boss Shota Arveladze is looking to move the 23-year-old on as he continues to put his stamp on a squad hoping to make strides in the Championship this season.

No potential fee is mentioned in the report, merely that the Tigers are ‘willing to listen to offers’ for both Wilks and Sheffield-born striker Tyler Smith as Arveladza looks to freshen up his forward line.

Wilks suffered a frustrating time in the last campaign but was a star of Hull’s promotion-winning effort in the 2020/21 League One season, scoring 19 league goals as they romped to the title.

And with Wednesday on the hunt for reinforced goal threat, Wilks’ is a name high on the club’s shortlist when it comes to transfer targets.

The Owls face competition for the Yorkshire-born forward from Championship side Birmingham City. Peterborough United were linked with a potential move for Wilks, though they ruled themselves out of the race last week.

Able to play up front or on the wing, Wilks is a player well known in South Yorkshire having spent time with Barnsley and Doncaster Rovers.