Sheffield Wednesday squad numbers: What numbers are vacant after Owls confirm 2022/23 list

How much can you tell from a list of numbers? As ever, not a great deal.
But there is no sign of the zany off-the-wall selections chosen in recent seasons and all looks relatively relaxed when it comes to who has what.
There are some key numbers missing, one being the number one shirt, with new stopper David Stockdale stepping into the number 31 shirt and Cameron Dawson taking the number 25 back after his return from a season on loan.
The number seven is also interestingly vacant having been taken by Olamide Shodipo last time out, with the number 12 also free having last been taken by Jordan Thorniley in the 2019/20 campaign.
In terms of the new boys, Will Vaulks will take the number four shirt, Ben Heneghan will wear number five, Akin Famewo will wear 15 and Michael Ihiekwe the number 20.
Michael Smith will wear 24, Reece James will wear 33 and Stockdale will wear 31.
The list has published ahead of the release of their new kits to retail, with shirts available to buy on Wednesday morning from 9am.
Wednesday’s squad number list in full is as below;
2. LIAM PALMER
3. JADEN BROWN
4. WILL VAULKS
5. BEN HENEGHAN
6. DOMINIC IORFA
8. DENNIS ADENIRAN
9. LEE GREGORY
10. BARRY BANNAN
11. JOSH WINDASS
13. CALLUM PATERSON
14. GEORGE BYERS
15. AKIN FAMEWO
17. FISAYO DELE-BASHIRU
18. MARVIN JOHNSON
20. MICHAEL IHIEKWE
24. MICHAEL SMITH
25. CAMERON DAWSON
29. ALEX HUNT
31. DAVID STOCKDALE
32. JACK HUNT
33. REECE JAMES
40. SYLLA SOW