Sheffield Wednesday squad numbers: What numbers are vacant after Owls confirm 2022/23 list

How much can you tell from a list of numbers? As ever, not a great deal.

But there is no sign of the zany off-the-wall selections chosen in recent seasons and all looks relatively relaxed when it comes to who has what.

There are some key numbers missing, one being the number one shirt, with new stopper David Stockdale stepping into the number 31 shirt and Cameron Dawson taking the number 25 back after his return from a season on loan.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday have released their squad numbers for the forthcoming season.

The number seven is also interestingly vacant having been taken by Olamide Shodipo last time out, with the number 12 also free having last been taken by Jordan Thorniley in the 2019/20 campaign.

In terms of the new boys, Will Vaulks will take the number four shirt, Ben Heneghan will wear number five, Akin Famewo will wear 15 and Michael Ihiekwe the number 20.

Michael Smith will wear 24, Reece James will wear 33 and Stockdale will wear 31.

The list has published ahead of the release of their new kits to retail, with shirts available to buy on Wednesday morning from 9am.

Wednesday’s squad number list in full is as below;

2. LIAM PALMER

3. JADEN BROWN

4. WILL VAULKS

5. BEN HENEGHAN

6. DOMINIC IORFA

8. DENNIS ADENIRAN

9. LEE GREGORY

10. BARRY BANNAN

11. JOSH WINDASS

13. CALLUM PATERSON

14. GEORGE BYERS

15. AKIN FAMEWO

17. FISAYO DELE-BASHIRU

18. MARVIN JOHNSON

20. MICHAEL IHIEKWE

24. MICHAEL SMITH

25. CAMERON DAWSON

29. ALEX HUNT

31. DAVID STOCKDALE

32. JACK HUNT

33. REECE JAMES