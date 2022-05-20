The Owls are known to be on the lookout for a combative midfielder as Darren Moore puts together a squad for the upcoming campaign, and The Star understands that one name that’s been put forward is the former Charlton Athletic youngster.

Wiredu has already made almost 100 senior appearances for Colchester, Charlton and Bromley FC – with the midfield man having played his 65th game in League Two in his last game for The U’s.

It’s thought that the 22-year-old has made his way onto the list of players that Wednesday could potentially look at over the summer, and the player would no doubt be keen to take the step up from the fourth tier if the right opportunity arose.

With six goals and assists in 38 league games this season, Wiredu played a big role in Colchester’s midtable finish in the campaign gone, but indications are that they wouldn’t stand in his way if a reasonable offer was tabled.

Wiredu averaged more interceptions and tackles per match this season than any other player in his side, and could be seen as a younger replacement for Massimo Luongo should the Australian move on from Hillsborough when his contract expires at the end of June.

At this point in time there have been no indications as to whether the Owls will pursue the midfielder’s signature – his price tag is thought to be less than £500,000 – but it’s another name on their list of ones to watch.