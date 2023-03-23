Sheffield Wednesday midfielder in surprise exit less than a year after signing on at S6

One of Sheffield Wednesday’s youth cohort has made a surprise switch to non-league after less than 12 months on board at Hillsborough.

Attacking midfielder Bobby Dunn, who signed for the club in June last year after a successful trial period was revealed by The Star, has moved on to National League South promotion hopefuls Dartford.

The Darts are looking to earn promotion to the fifth tier of English football and in Dunn have signed an energetic midfielder with an eye for a pass. The deal is a permanent one and no fee has been described by Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It follows a similar path to that of last season when young players not expected to feature in the following campaign for Wednesday were allowed to go out and seek opportunities elsewhere.

Bobby Dunn has left Sheffield Wednesday. Pic: SWFC.

Speaking in February, Owls under-21 boss Neil Thompson told The Star: “There might be early decisions on one or two, there might be decisions that are deferred for a little longer to see where we’re at.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a tough time for them it’s never easy but I’ve been there, I’ve been released. But then I’ve had contracts at the other end and there’s the joy in it. It’s part of being a footballer. You have to earn the right and every day is a chance to impress.”

In what was his only public senior involvement at S6, Dunn featured on the bench during a Papa Johns Trophy win over Leicester City’s under-21s back in September.

Dunn, 19, came through the Kinetic Academy and had also spent time playing Isthmian League football with Ramsgate following his release from Charlton Athletic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

READ MORE:

Advertisement Hide Ad