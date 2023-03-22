‘It’s good news’ – Sheffield Wednesday offer injury update on Owls duo

Sheffield Wednesday fans could soon see Mallik Wilks back out on the pitch as he nears a return from injury – while Callum Paterson is also getting closer.

The attacking duo have both been out for a number of weeks now, Wilks with a calf injury and Paterson recovering from a hamstring issue, but as Wednesday approach the business end of their 2022/23 campaign there is hope that the duo could add some more depth to Darren Moore’s side.

It’s Wilks who is the closest though, and there was a suggestion from the Owls boss that he may even be in contention for this weekend’s trip to Forest Green Rovers should the next few days go as planned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Pato’ is a little bit further away, but a return in early April seems to be possible for the bustling Scottish international.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We think it’s good news with Mallik,” Moore told The Star after defeat to Barnsley on Tuesday night. “If he keeps continuing what he’s doing - he’s just building up volume in training - then he’s looking good. I didn’t want to risk him and have him on the bench, but we think that he’s in a better stage.

“If he can continue over the next few days then we think he’ll be in a position - so we feel confident with him.”

He went on to add, “With Callum Paterson, if it all goes to plan it’ll be a couple of weeks before he’s back in training, which will be good. In the run of games we’ve got we want to bodies back, and he’ll be a welcome addition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mallik Wilks could soon be back in action for Sheffield Wednesday. (Steve Ellis)

“We feel like over the next few weeks, if we don’t get anything else, we’ll get one or two back where we can chop and change.”

Wednesday still have their fair share of injury concerns, with question marks hanging over Josh Windass and George Byers, Michael Ihiekwe still on the mend, and Ben Heneghan out for the season. Thankfully, though Reece James and Lee Gregory are both fine after they were forced off last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad