Full ticket allocation granted for historic Sheffield Wednesday away day

Sheffield Wednesday will visit Forest Green Rovers for the first time in their history in a couple of weeks’ time.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 14th Mar 2023, 13:20 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 13:22 GMT

The Owls are in a fine run of form at present, and are hoping to keep that up as they head into the business end of the season - with a couple of tricky games against Bolton Wanderers and Barnsley on the horizon.

After that, though, they’ll face the potential banana skin of bottom-of-the-table Rovers in their first ever visit to the New Lawn Stadium, where two former football mountains, Darren Moore and Duncan Ferguson, will go head-to-head.

Today it was confirmed that Wednesdayites have been granted the full allocation of tickets for the 1pm kick off on March 26th, with fans being given 1,224 spots at the eco-friendly arena in Gloucestershire.

Sales begin at 9am tomorrow morning, however are highly unlikely to make general sale next week as many fans look to knock off a new ground from their list.

Wednesday won the reverse fixture 5-0 back in August, and with Ferguson’s side without a win in 16 games across all competitions you’d think they’ll be in for another tough afternoon when the Owls come to town.

