Bolton Wanderers defender makes Sheffield Wednesday observation with Wembley beckoning

Sheffield Wednesday will be the last team that Bolton Wanderers face before their trip to Wembley early next month.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 14th Mar 2023, 10:00 GMT

The Owls play host to Bolton on Friday evening in a crucial League One encounter at Hillsborough, with the Trotters looking to get back to winning ways after two defeats and a draw in their last three league games.

Gethin Jones, who is expected to feature this weekend as well as in the Papa Johns Trophy final in a few weeks’ time, says that he and his teammates need to focus on the here and now of facing the Owls – and to not get too hung up on recent results.

As quoted by the Bolton News, Jones said, “Since I was a young lad I’ve seen confidence come in and out. If we played Tuesday night and won 3-0 then confidence goes sky high again.

“That is why in football you have to be level-headed at all times, not get sky-high when you win and not too low when you lose… Obviously there are a lot of young lads in the squad at the moment, so us older players need to pick them back up and get things back together.

“I’ve been here two-and-a-half years now and back then we were going through a real rough patch in League Two, but we came out of it with promotion. We just need to stick at this as a group, don’t look too far down the line. First and foremost that starts with a performance at Sheffield Wednesday.”

Wednesday took all three points when they met in the reverse fixture early in the campaign, and have gone from strength to strength since then – Jones knows that it will be a tough tie over at S6 this weekend.

Bolton Wanderers defender Gethin Jones is aiming to beat Sheffield Wednesday this weekend.
“You never know in this league,” he went on to say. “We have still got nine big games, starting with Sheffield Wednesday away. If results go our way and we can get on a run again, you never know what might happen. We need to look at ourselves first, get back to the training ground, get back to playing the way we want to play.

“We know Sheffield Wednesday are flying and it is going to be a big crowd again… Every game will be massive from here to the end of the season and it’ll be a big atmosphere there, so we need to be ready for it.”

Wednesday face Bolton at 7.45pm on Friday night.

