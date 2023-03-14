Wales loss is Sheffield Wednesday’s gain after snub – but Owls title rivals lose key players

It’s a real shame for Will Vaulks, but Sheffield Wednesday fans won’t be too disappointed that their midfielder missed the cut for Wales.

Vaulks has been in fine form for the Owls for months now, playing a vital role in their march up the League One table and becoming a popular member of a side that has now gone over five months without defeat in the third tier.

So impressive has his form been, that some had thought he may land a recall into the Welsh setup for their games against Croatia and Latvia in Euro 2024 Qualifiers, a recall that would have seen him miss two key away trips to Forest Green Rovers and Cheltenham Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sadly though, it wasn’t to be, with Rob Page opting to select others ahead of him for the upcoming games – Ipswich Town, meanwhile, will lose both Wes Burns and Nathan Broadhead, who will miss the trip to Barnsley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 29 there’s still plenty of time for Vaulks to earn what many would see as a deserved return to the international stage, and he’s admitted that he’d love to get back again – though insists he’s focused on helping the Owls get promoted.

Speaking to The Star about his international situation recently, the Owls midfielder said, “I was very disappointed to miss out at the World Cup. I missed out on the Euros too and was involved in pretty much every qualifier leading into both tournaments.

“Football is tough at times and it’s great at times and luckily in the spell I’ve missed out on playing a part for the national team, club football has been going well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield Wednesday's Will Vaulks has missed out on the latest Welsh squad despite his impressive form. (Steve Ellis)

“You can only control what you can control. I can only control what I do for Sheffield Wednesday and whether Pagey even watches or he doesn’t, I can’t control that. Whether he selects me or not, I turn out and try to do my best for my club.

“I’d love to be back with Wales. How can I say I wouldn’t? It’s my country and it’s a massive thing to play for your national team. But if it’s not to be under this manager then it’s not to be.”

Advertisement Hide Ad