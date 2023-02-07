Sheffield Wednesday won’t come up against former Owl, Jack Marriott, in the FA Cup tonight when they face Fleetwood Town.

Marriott was one of three signings late into the January transfer window for Scott Brown, with the former Wednesday loanee coming in alongside Jay Stockley and Corrie Ndaba from Peterborough United, Charlton Athletic and Ipswich Town.

But all three are cup-tied for tonight’s encounter at Highbury due to the fact that they have all previously played in the competition already this year, Marriott and Stockley for the aforementioned teams and Ndaba during his loan spell with Burton Albion.

It remains to be seen what sort of side Darren Moore will put out as he keeps an eye on the weekend’s clash with Ipswich in League One, but Brown won’t have the option of putting out his strongest XI given that some can’t be selected.