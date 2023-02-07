News you can trust since 1887
Why Fleetwood Town’s newest signings – including former Owl – won’t face Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday won’t come up against former Owl, Jack Marriott, in the FA Cup tonight when they face Fleetwood Town.

By Joe Crann
2 minutes ago

Marriott was one of three signings late into the January transfer window for Scott Brown, with the former Wednesday loanee coming in alongside Jay Stockley and Corrie Ndaba from Peterborough United, Charlton Athletic and Ipswich Town.

But all three are cup-tied for tonight’s encounter at Highbury due to the fact that they have all previously played in the competition already this year, Marriott and Stockley for the aforementioned teams and Ndaba during his loan spell with Burton Albion.

It remains to be seen what sort of side Darren Moore will put out as he keeps an eye on the weekend’s clash with Ipswich in League One, but Brown won’t have the option of putting out his strongest XI given that some can’t be selected.

The winner of the tie will face either Burnley or Ipswich in the next round – with those two also playing an FA Cup replay this evening.

