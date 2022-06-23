The Owls missed out on promotion via the play-offs last time out, however there’s a renewed sense of optimism at the club after five big signings this summer already, and more to come.

Today, as we took another step closer to the start of another season in the third tier, Darren Moore and his team discovered exactly where they’ll be and when as 2022/23 plays out in League One.

In an odd coincidence, Wednesday will begin their campaign on July 30th against the very same team that they ended the last regular season - with Portsmouth coming back to Sheffield to play things out at Hillsborough.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For fans looking forward to the first away day, they’ll be going back to a place that gave them some good memories last time out as the Owls travel to MK Dons on August 6th.

The first South Yorkshire derby will get underway at home on September 3rd when Barnsley - after their relegation into League One - make the short trip to S6, while the return fixture at Oakwell is set for January 28th.

Wednesday’s festive period hasn’t thrown up any ‘big’ names for the Wednesday, but it could prove to be a key period for Moore’s side as they’ll look at three home games out of four as potentially a clean sweep on the points front.

Sheffield Wednesday discovered their League One 2022/23 fixtures this morning.

On December 17th Oxford United will visit Hillsborough, with Boxing Day bringing a trip to Fleetwood Town for the Owls and their fanbase.

Port Vale at home on December 29th will be their final home game of the year, before they bring in 2023 on New Years Day against Cambridge United.

Then, for the final day, Wednesday will be on home turf once again as they welcome Derby County back to S6 following their relegation from the Championship in 2021/22 – and fans will be hoping that it’s as much as a celebration on May 6th 2023 as it was on April 30th this year.