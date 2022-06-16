Owls fans all around the globe will be keeping a close eye on things next week when it’s announced who they’ll be facing on the opening day, how their festive period looks, and who they’ve got in the final home game amongst other things – but that’s not all.

Not long after the fixtures for the Championship, League One and League Two are all released at 9am, Wednesday will find out their immediate fates in two other competitions.

The EFL have confirmed that the draw for the group stages of the next Papa Johns Trophy will also take place on the same day at 11.30am - with Wednesday finding out who they’ll be pitted against in the early stages of the competition.

Wednesday will play two of their three home games at home, with the first game set for August 29th.

Meanwhile, a few hours later at 2.30pm, it has also been explained that the first round draw for the Carabao Cup will be made.

The first round of fixtures in that tournament will take place in the week commencing August 8th - and Wednesday fans will be eager to see who they get pitted against as they await more new signings that could be present when the games get underway.

Sheffield Wednesday will have a busy day on June 23rd - with lots of games being revealed.