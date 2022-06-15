The 36-year-old experienced shot-stopper was announced as the club’s second signing of the summer after agreeing a deal at Hillsborough once his Wycombe Wanderers deal expires, and is set to join the club on July 1st ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Stockdale joins Ben Heneghan on the Owls’ list of recruits so far, and both are expected to start preseason next Monday when the club returns to get started on preparations for the season ahead.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion man has admitted that it was a bit of a ‘no-brainer’ when he heard of interest from Hillsborough, saying that he was clear about his intentions as soon as he spoke to manager, Darren Moore.

Speaking to the club’s official YouTube channel, ‘Stocko’ said, “The chance to play for a club as big as Wednesday are, it was a bit of a no-brainer for me…

“When I knew it was settled, I spoke to the gaffer and it was a done deal… As soon as we had our little chat it was dead on for me - the first thing I said to him was that I wasn’t here to waste time, I’m here to win trophies.”

The Owls’ new shot-stopper also went on to say, “I spoke to the gaffer and I set it out - promotion is my aim… It was last year, it was the year before. I’m not here for money, I’m not here for fame, I’m obviously not here for fashion. I’m here for medals, and that’s my one drive.

“Hopefully I can be a big part of that, but if my experience helps other people across the line - being a part of it and getting this massive club back on the rung of the ladder to where you eventually want to be - then it’ll be an unbelievable achievement.”

Stockdale kept 18 clean sheets in League One last season with the Chairboys, and went on to win the division’s Golden Glove award.