The Owls take on Wycombe this afternoon as they seek a return to winning ways in League One, and they’ll need to put on a good performance if they’re to see off last season’s play-off final runners-up.

There had been concern over the fitness of both Josh Windass and Michael Smith after the duo sat out the game against Burton Albion in the Papa John’s Trophy, however Darren Moore has since confirmed that both are fit to play later today.

He sounded less confident with regards to George Byers, though, only saying ‘I hope so’ when asked if he’d be ready to face the Chairboys.

Byers took a knock to the top of his foot in the game against Ipswich Town, which led to some bruising, however Moore did say that he was left out against Burton as more of a ‘precaution’.

Meanwhile, the Wednesday boss gave a bit of an update on the longer-term injuries to Akin Famewo and Dennis Adeniran, saying, “Dennis and Akin are doing excellent… While we want them both on the pitch, it is good in essence that they are both working together with the medical department. They are both in the gym.

“They are both spurring each other on. They are looking really good in terms of their rehab.”

The only other injury concern at present is young defender, Mark McGuinness, though it does look like it’ll only be towards the end of next month when Wednesday fans can expect to see him back in action.

Moore said of the centre back, “He has picked up a thigh strain. We have had to give him the last seven to 10 days to settle down. It's about building him up over the next few weeks and hopefully he will respond well to the treatment.

“It is a strain so we have got to manage it and let it settle down. It is at least a couple of weeks for him.”