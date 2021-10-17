The 20-year-old made his first league start for the club in Saturday’s 2-2 draw against the Dons in place of the injured Dennis Adeniran and caught the eye with an energetic and physical display.

But he wasted a great opportunity to make it 3-0 with what would have been his first-ever goal in professional football shortly before the Dons halved the deficit and he was replaced.

A defence-splitting pass from Barry Bannan had released Dele-Bashiru through on goal with only the keeper to beat but a heavy first touch saw the ball run away from him before Wimbledon cleared.

“He should put the chance away," said Moore.

“I just thought he was trying to be a little bit too clever. He should just put the ball in the back of the net but overall, with his performance over an hour or 65 minutes, I was pleased with him.”

Former Manchester City youngster Dele-Bashiru was signed by Gary Monk for an undisclosed fee last summer and has since made 17 appearances in all competitions for the Owls.

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru in action against AFC Wimbledon.

Moore added: "He was a different type of midfield player, he moves well with it, runs well with it, he drives at opponents, he can get us up the pitch with his power but he’s got wonderful feet on the ball.