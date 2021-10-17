Joe Wildsmith retained his place for Saturday’s 2-2 draw against AFC Wimbledon despite Bailey Peacock-Farrell being available for selection once again following his return from international duty with Northern Ireland.

The former has now started each of the Owls’ last three matches and kept a clean sheet in the 1-0 win over Bolton Wanderers last weekend.

He could do little about either of Wimbledon’s goals on Saturday.

Sheffield Wednesday pair Joe Wildsmith and Jack Hunt at the final whistle after the AFC Wimbledon draw.

Speaking after the game, Moore said: “We were always going to stay with Joe Wildsmith, the reason being was Bailey travelled to Switzerland, went to Bulgaria, came back in and only trained on Friday.

"He missed a lot of the matchday team prep, we had been prepping all week.

"We will review the goalkeeping situation for Tuesday’s game.”

Peacock-Farrell has been Moore’s preferred choice until now and made a solid start to his Sheffield Wednesday career with four clean sheets in his first four starts.

But a series of costly errors have seen the 24-year-old come in for criticism in some quarters.

Despite this, he retains the backing of the Owls chief, who brought him to the club this summer.

Meanwhile, Moore confirmed influential midfielder Dennis Adeniran should be back in contention for the U’s clash.

The former Everton youngster was left out of the matchday squad against AFC Wimbledon after suffering a ‘muscle spasm’, according to his boss.