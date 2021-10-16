Sheffield Wednesday: Darren Moore explains Dennis Adeniran absence against AFC Wimbledon
An injury which saw influential Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Dennis Adeniran miss out against AFC Wimbledon is not serious, Owls boss Darren Moore has confirmed.
The 22-year-old, who has quickly established himself as an important player at Hillsborough since signing this summer, was not included in the matchday squad for the 2-2 draw against the Dons on Saturday.
He had played 45 minutes in the win over Bolton Wanderers last weekend after coming off the bench at half time.
Speaking post-match, Moore said the former Everton youngster should be back in contention for the trip to Cambridge on Tuesday.
“Dennis just had a little bit of a muscle spasm, that was it really,” said Moore.
"He wasn’t available today so we had no doubt putting Fizz (Fisayo Dele-Bashiru) in for his first start of the campaign and I think he can feel happy with it.
"If I had one small critique with the performance it’s that he didn’t stick the chance away (at 2-0). At 3-0 then it’s game, set and match.
"He (Adeniran) will be fine for Tuesday [...] he should be back on Monday in training.”
Adeniran has made 12 appearances in all competitions this season and scored his first goal for the club in a South Yorkshire derby against Doncaster on the second weekend of the season.
The Owls would have moved back into the play-offs had they secured their first back-to-back league wins since August, but were left to rue missed chances and some poor defending when Wimbledon found a way back into the match.