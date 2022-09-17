Things started badly as Kayden Jackson opened the scoring early doors, and it looked like hot wasn’t going to be their day as Dominic Iorfa’s own goal doubled the visitor’s lead…

Wednesday weren’t beaten, though, and George Byers got the ball rolling again with a close-range finish and Michael Smith levelled things up in the dying moments of normal time.

Here are our ratings from a hard-fought afternoon at S6:

David Stockdale – 5

Didn’t have too much to do in terms of shot-stopping, but some of his kicking was more wayward than he’d have liked and he’ll have been unhappy at some of the communication at the back.

Dominic Iorfa – 3

A really tough day at the office for Iorfa… Was partly to blame for the opening goal, and seemed to get caught out on a number of occasions. Scored an own goal to put the game to bed on an afternoon to forget.

Michael Ihiekwe – 4

Got given a torrid time by Tyreece John-Jules, who at times looked well on top. Was also part of the mix-up for the early goal, and was part of a defence that did looked far too disjointed at times.

Reece James – 6

Playing as a left-sided centre back once again, James was asked to fill a gap in an unfamiliar position with Mark McGuinness absent. Didn’t really put a foot wrong, and did really well for the equaliser.

Liam Palmer – 6

One of Wednesday’s better performers on the day, and he got up and down the right side of the field well before once more being asked to move to a more central role.

Barry Bannan – 6

Tried to make things tick in the middle and worked hard as always, but certainly wasn’t able to dictate things as he did against Morecambe. Good knock for the equaliser.

George Byers – 6

Grew into the game as it went on, and was a key part in Wednesday getting back into things. It wasn’t just about his well-taken goal, but also the way that he kept up his work levels to the very last.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru – 4

Really battled to get into the game in what looked like an unfamiliar position. Seemed to drift in and out quite a lot, and never managed to make a stamp on things.

Marvin Johnson – 5

Picked out a lovely ball for the goal back, but in general it was a difficult afternoon down his side as Ipswich pressed high.

Michael Smith – 6

Was left trying to work on scraps for large parts of the game. Can’t fault his work ethic, though, and he was exactly where he needed to be for the equaliser.

Josh Windass – 6

Worked tirelessly, but like so many others couldn’t seem to catch much of a break. Had a couple of efforts and continued to run at the visitors, but wasn’t as much of a threat as earlier in the week.

Lee Gregory – 6

Replaced Dele-Bashiru and really seemed to make a difference to Wednesday’s game with his all-round play. Played his part well even though they couldn’t turn it around.

Alex Mighten - N/A