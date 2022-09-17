Watch Sheffield Wednesday fans sing along with The Voice star in emotional national anthem

Star of The Voice, Maxwell Thorpe, was on hand to sing the national anthem after a beautifully observed minute’s silence, with the Wednesdayite singing ‘God Save The King’ alongside thousands of fans inside Hillsborough.

Thorpe, who will record his first single – called ‘Believe’ – next week, gave a powerful rendition of the song shortly before kick off in one of many salutes to The Queen that was organised by the Owls.

A short video of Her Majesty’s visit to Hillsborough back in 1954 was also played on the big screen ahead of the game, with members of the Armed Forces laying down a floral tribute in the centre circle before kick off.

All of the players, coaches and officials donned black armbands for the encounter, and there was also a physical shrine set up in the club’s reception area for those who wanted to pay their respects.