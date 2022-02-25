Ayr had won just two of their last 13 Scottish Championship games when ‘Bully’ arrived at the club last month, and their leaky defence had conceded 19 goals in their previous 10 games.

Now though, as he approaches two months in charge, Bullen has managed to tighten things up for the Honest Men, and the club seem to be reaping the rewards as they take strides away from the Championship relegation zone.

Bullen has lost just two of the seven league matches that he’s been in charge of in Scotland since he left his role as U23 manager at Middlewood Road, and after the weekend’s impressive 2-1 win over Inverness Caledonian Thistle he has now beaten all of the current top three during his tenure so far – and they’ve only conceded seven goals.

With 10 games left to play the Honest Men are six points clear of second-bottom Dunfermline Athletic and nine points ahead of relegation-threatened bottom-of-the-table Queen of the South, and Bullen will be delighted with the results that they have picked up in recent weeks.

And next up for Ayr is a visit from Queen of the South as they seek to not only put more distance between themselves and the relegation favourites, but also potentially move up to as high as sixth place in the table if they win and other results go their way as well.