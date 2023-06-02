Promotion to the Championship must be only the start of a project to return Sheffield Wednesday to the top flight, according to one of their Wembley heroes.

The Owls achieved promotion back to the second tier in the most remarkable of circumstances, condemning South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley to more time in League One having staged a record-breaking comeback at the semi-final stage against Peterborough United.

The owner of one of the iconic moments in an iconic fortnight for the Owls is Callum Paterson, who scored the fifth in the 5-1 second leg win over Posh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has been offered a new deal to stay on at the club along with Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Marvin Johnson. Five senior players – Dennis Adeniran, Jaden Brown, Ben Heneghan, Jack Hunt and David Stockdale will moved on, with Barry Bannan, George Byers, Lee Gregory, Dominic Iorfa, Liam Palmer and Josh Windass staying on my virtue of extension clause.

Owls Callum Paterson Pic Steve Ellis

Match-ups against the likes of Leicester City, Leeds United and Southampton await those who stay on.

“It’s unfortunate that teams get relegated from the Premier League but there are some massive teams coming down and we’ll relish going to those grounds,” Paterson told The Star ahead of the retained list confirmation.

“Personally I’ve scored a few against Prem teams, so hopefully I can continue it next year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Linked with a move to his first club Hearts back in January, Paterson won promotion to the Premier League with Cardiff City in 2018 and hopes to complete a double on that front by helping Wednesday achieve promotion to the top flight for the first time since 1991.

Paterson continued: “I joined in the Championship and of course we wanted to remain in the Championship but we were relegated due to a points deduction, so hopefully we’re there to stay for at least a couple of seasons and we start looking to get to the Premier League.

“I’ve always said I wanted to be back in the Championship or higher. Hearts are a big club for me in my personal life and they mean a lot to me but I want to be back in the Championship and I want to be up pushing for promotion to the Premier League again.”