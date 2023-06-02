News you can trust since 1887
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Virgin Media customers told to switch off their routers - here’s why
Alison Hammond breaks down in tears on This Morning
Bournemouth beach deaths: Boat impounded by police
Police investigation launched after man and woman found dead in shed
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search

Sheffield Wednesday favourite mulling over new deal implores club to push on for Premier League and eyes Leeds United clash

Promotion to the Championship must be only the start of a project to return Sheffield Wednesday to the top flight, according to one of their Wembley heroes.
By Alex Miller
Published 4th Jun 2023, 07:00 BST

The Owls achieved promotion back to the second tier in the most remarkable of circumstances, condemning South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley to more time in League One having staged a record-breaking comeback at the semi-final stage against Peterborough United.

The owner of one of the iconic moments in an iconic fortnight for the Owls is Callum Paterson, who scored the fifth in the 5-1 second leg win over Posh.

He has been offered a new deal to stay on at the club along with Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Marvin Johnson. Five senior players – Dennis Adeniran, Jaden Brown, Ben Heneghan, Jack Hunt and David Stockdale will moved on, with Barry Bannan, George Byers, Lee Gregory, Dominic Iorfa, Liam Palmer and Josh Windass staying on my virtue of extension clause.

Owls Callum Paterson Pic Steve EllisOwls Callum Paterson Pic Steve Ellis
Match-ups against the likes of Leicester City, Leeds United and Southampton await those who stay on.

“It’s unfortunate that teams get relegated from the Premier League but there are some massive teams coming down and we’ll relish going to those grounds,” Paterson told The Star ahead of the retained list confirmation.

“Personally I’ve scored a few against Prem teams, so hopefully I can continue it next year.”

Linked with a move to his first club Hearts back in January, Paterson won promotion to the Premier League with Cardiff City in 2018 and hopes to complete a double on that front by helping Wednesday achieve promotion to the top flight for the first time since 1991.

Paterson continued: “I joined in the Championship and of course we wanted to remain in the Championship but we were relegated due to a points deduction, so hopefully we’re there to stay for at least a couple of seasons and we start looking to get to the Premier League.

“I’ve always said I wanted to be back in the Championship or higher. Hearts are a big club for me in my personal life and they mean a lot to me but I want to be back in the Championship and I want to be up pushing for promotion to the Premier League again.”

READ MORE:

Emotional Jack Hunt honest on Sheffield Wednesday contract chances – makes Huddersfield Town claim

Darren Moore admits transfer chief limbo ‘needs sorting’ or Sheffield Wednesday risk falling behind in summer bun-fight

Sheffield Wednesday parade conspiracy theory dashed by fan favourite’s simple explanation

