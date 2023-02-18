News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Sheffield Wednesday fans warned after fan incidents at three Owls fixtures

Sheffield Wednesday have warned their supporters that fans breaching EFL Ground Regulations will face sanctions.

By Joe Crann
3 minutes ago

The Owls face Milton Keynes Dons this afternoon as they seek another chance to go top of the League One table, and the club will be hoping that the game passes incident free in terms of what happens in the stands.

It’s been reported that objects were thrown towards the pitch in three recent matches, and Wednesday have made sure that people know that such behaviour ‘never will be tolerated’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Sheffield Wednesday make Marvin Johnson appeal decision - but Owls boss tight-li...
Most Popular

A statement from the Owls ahead of the MK Dons game read, “The club are extremely disappointed to report that objects - namely plastic bottles and a pyrotechnic - were thrown towards the field of play during recent home games against Fleetwood Town and Plymouth Argyle and our away fixture at Ipswich Town.

“We would stress in the strictest tone that any individual proven to have perpetrated such an act will face the maximum possible sanctions in line with EFL Ground Regulations.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We remind supporters once again that this behaviour is completely unacceptable and with the aid of CCTV imagery, Sheffield Wednesday will not hesitate to exercise our zero-tolerance policy.

“While such incidents are isolated and very much in the minority, they are not and never will be tolerated, whether following the Owls home or away.”

Sheffield Wednesday have warned fans about throwing things onto the pitch at Hillsborough.

Wednesday face the Dons at 3pm this afternoon, but a win will only take them top if Fleetwood Town manage to pull off a shock result at Plymouth Argyle and deny the Pilgrims another home win.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

MORE: 'If you want to be remembered' - Owls star eyes title and hometown celebrations

Fleetwood TownLeague OneIpswich Town