Sheffield Wednesday fans warned after fan incidents at three Owls fixtures

Sheffield Wednesday have warned their supporters that fans breaching EFL Ground Regulations will face sanctions.

The Owls face Milton Keynes Dons this afternoon as they seek another chance to go top of the League One table, and the club will be hoping that the game passes incident free in terms of what happens in the stands.

It’s been reported that objects were thrown towards the pitch in three recent matches, and Wednesday have made sure that people know that such behaviour ‘never will be tolerated’.

A statement from the Owls ahead of the MK Dons game read, “The club are extremely disappointed to report that objects - namely plastic bottles and a pyrotechnic - were thrown towards the field of play during recent home games against Fleetwood Town and Plymouth Argyle and our away fixture at Ipswich Town.

“We would stress in the strictest tone that any individual proven to have perpetrated such an act will face the maximum possible sanctions in line with EFL Ground Regulations.

“We remind supporters once again that this behaviour is completely unacceptable and with the aid of CCTV imagery, Sheffield Wednesday will not hesitate to exercise our zero-tolerance policy.

“While such incidents are isolated and very much in the minority, they are not and never will be tolerated, whether following the Owls home or away.”

Wednesday face the Dons at 3pm this afternoon, but a win will only take them top if Fleetwood Town manage to pull off a shock result at Plymouth Argyle and deny the Pilgrims another home win.

