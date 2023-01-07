Sheffield Wednesday supporters have been laid down a challenge by manager Darren Moore ahead of this evening’s FA Cup clash with Newcastle United; out-sing the Geordies.

Some 4,500 members of the Toon Army will fill both tiers of the Leppings Lane end as the two famous and fiercely in-form clubs do battle for a place in the fourth round.

Eddie Howe is expected to make a host of changes for the clash but will still put out a side packed with Premier League quality. But Moore is under no illusions as to the size of the task ahead no matter what the make-up of the opposition.

Sheffield Wednesday supporters have been laid on a challenge this evening. Pic: Steve Ellis.

“We’re going to have to be at our level best,” Moore said. “That’s what we’ve prepared for all week in terms of the game and the level of competition.

“The FA Cup is wonderful and the special nature of it has put two clubs together; two wonderful football clubs. Both teams are on a near-identical run coming head to head.

“It’s wonderful nostalgia, two wonderful and historic clubs with fan bases that are passionate and clubs that have a wonderful history in the professional game.”

As for the role Wednesdayites can play? Moore thinks it can be monumental.

He continued: “They come with a large travelling away support but we have such a large and passionate fan base here at Sheffield Wednesday. We’ve seen that before – when our crowd is in full voice, not many can out-sing our support.

