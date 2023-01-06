But the moment of madness that followed the red card shown to Fleetwood Town defender Shaun Rooney in their December defeat to the Owls will live with him for a long while yet – and will rule him out of a return leg clash at Hillsborough on January 21.
The Scot was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Marvin Johnson in the 83rd minute of Wednesday’s 2-1 win at Highbury and bundled into a red mist rampage in which he started a mass-brawl on the pitch before charging towards the away bench and shoving Owls boss Darren Moore.
He didn’t stop there, launching into a foul-mouthed back-and-forth with a Scottish journalist on Twitter later that evening.
Alongside a one-match ban for his sending off for two bookable offence, the fracas resulted in an extra charge under FA rule 3.1, for which Rooney plead guilty.
The 26-year-old will now face a further four-match sit-out – he has also been fined £1,500.
Rooney will miss Fleetwood's FA Cup third round tie against Championship Queens Park Rangers this weekend, as well as League One home clashes with Oxford United and Portsmouth.
One match perhaps he won’t be quite as sorry to miss is the final fixture of his ban, an away trip to Hillsborough on January 21.
Fleetwood boss Scott Brown was quick to condemn Rooney’s hot-head reaction to his sending-off post-match.