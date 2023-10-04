Sheffield Wednesday fans say the same thing after Xisco Munoz sacked
Sheffield Wednesday are looking for their next manager after Xisco Munoz’s departure
Sheffield Wednesday fans have been reacting to news of Xisco Muñoz’s sacking. Wednesday have taken the decision to part ways with Muñoz after just 10 games following a disastrous start to the season. Owls fans will need no reminding that their side currently sit rock bottom of the Championship, without a win and with just two points to their name following Tuesday night’s defeat to West Brom.
The concerns don’t end there, with owner Dejphon Chansiri at war with the fans, confirming he would be ending personal investment in the club. But it appears he and the Wednesday board still refuse to settle for poor results on the pitch, and Muñoz has been handed his P45 just months after taking over from Darren Moore.
Wednesday have said in a statement: “Under-21s manager Neil Thompson will take the team for Saturday’s home game against Huddersfield Town in the Championship. The Owls would like to thank Xisco and his staff for their services and wish them well for the future. The process to appoint a new manager is now underway and we will make no further comment at this time.”
In the meantime, Owls fans have been reacting to the news on X. Here is what some have had to say:
@Stur_chy - “GET IN THERE!!!”
@ZoeWood8 - “Get your flight booked @Marvinjohnson28!”
@WillTemple9 - “ Ultimately feel sorry for the bloke. So far out of his depth. And with such big boots to fill, he should never have been appointed. I would be happy, but this means nothing as long as Chansiri remains in charge of the club. It’s time to sell up .”
@Johnada75157425 - “What an absolute disaster he has been btw.”
@SWFCBW - “Title charge starts now.”
@ToddSiddons - “10 games to late. Next appointment needs to be massive, let’s lay some proper foundations and build an identity from first Xl down to the young ens in the academy #swfc”
@LBenson98 - “Such a shame. Loved watching the worst Wednesday team in my lifetime. Cheerio.”
@AndyMcElwaine - “About time. Thanks Xisco but it didn’t work out.”
@NicoleMelissa17 - “GET IN! Someone call Marvin Johnson & get him to come home!”
@WellBeaten197- “Pity didn’t work out hope he finds a better situation where he has a better balance. “
@DannySWFC1867 - “Now let’s not try cutting corners and get a propper manager.”