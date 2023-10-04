A familiar face will again step into the Hillsborough dugout for Saturday’s welcoming of Huddersfield Town after the club parted ways with Xisco.

The Spaniard oversaw a torrid spell as Owls boss, taking 12 competitive matches without a win.

And in a statement confirming the Spaniard’s departure, it was also confirmed that the club’s under-21 manager Neil Thompson would step into the role of caretaker manager for this weekend’s battle.

With a two-week international break on the other side of the Terriers match-up - which will have Xisco’s predecessor Darren Moore in the opposition dugout - it seems unlikely that Thompson’s stand-in reign will go beyond one match on this occasion.

He has stepped into the role before, overseeing back-to-back wins in his first two games of a 11-league match reign when Tony Pulis was given the boot in late December 2020.

In fact, Thompson’s Wednesday achieved a run of five wins in his first eight games before four defeats on the spin and Moore’s eventual arrival. They earned only 12 league wins across the entire campaign.

After the misery of Pulis’ short reign - he claimed only one win in 10 league matches as Owls boss - Wednesday set out playing with a sense of renewed freedom.

The club was in the relegation mire and shrouded in off-field controversies.