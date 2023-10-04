Sheffield Wednesday have sacked manager Xisco Munoz

Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed the departure of their manager Xisco after a winless reign at the club that lasted just 92 days.

The Spaniard’s backroom staff have also left the club with immediate effect.

Xisco oversaw 12 matches at the club without a win, achieving two draws and eight league defeats and two cup draws to League Two opposition.

A statement from Wednesday read: “Sheffield Wednesday have parted company with Xisco Muñoz, who leaves Hillsborough with immediate effect.

“Xisco’s backroom staff - Miguel Munoz, Miguel Gomila, Roberto Cuesta Roman and Antonello Brambilla - also depart the club.

“Under-21s manager Neil Thompson will take the team for Saturday’s home game against Huddersfield Town in the Championship.

“The Owls would like to thank Xisco and his staff for their services and wish them well for the future.

“The process to appoint a new manager is now underway and we will make no further comment at this time.”