'Love it here' - Lee Gregory explains Sheffield Wednesday future thoughts

The forward finished as the Owls’ top scorer last season, grabbing 17 goals for the Owls in League One and the play-offs as they went close to gaining promotion at the first time of asking.

In 2022/23, however, he’s found them more difficult to come by, and despite his obvious importance to the side he’ll be looking to add a few more goals to his game to build on the four that he has managed to pick up – a chance he may get this weekend when League Two outfit, Mansfield Town, come to Hillsborough in the FA Cup.

Gregory has played 20 times in all competitions this season, and with his contract expiring at the end of the current campaign there have been questions about where he will be playing his football next season.

When asked about what was on the cards for him going forward, the 34-year-old, “I’ve told the gaffer I want to stay for another year after this… I’ve always said I love it here, just because I’m not playing a few games doesn’t mean I don’t like it.”

The forward, who said he wasn’t aware of any extension clauses in his deal, and while no talks have been had yet – he admits it wouldn’t take much to get him to stay.

He went on to say, “It is what it is, I’ve said that I want to stay, but at the end of the day it’s not down to me… It’d be done, it wouldn’t be a negotiation.”

Lee Gregory finished as Sheffield Wednesday's top scorer last season. (Steve Ellis)

Gregory admitted that he wasn’t happy not to be playing every game this season, saying that he’s spoken to Darren Moore about it, but also added that as long as the team was picking up points then he would be satisfied with how things are going.

