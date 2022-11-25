Sheffield Wednesday admit 'major concern' over Josh Windass ahead of FA Cup clash

The Owls are back in action on Saturday after beating Morecambe in the last round of tournament, and manager Darren Moore has plenty of names to pick from when it comes to selecting his squad for the clash.

One of those names, however, isn’t set to be the club’s number 11 after he picked up a knock in the win over Shrewsbury Town – and while the club don’t think it’s anything too serious, he's a ‘major concern’ for the game on Saturday.

Dennis Adeniran, who has been out long-term, is back on the grass at Middlewood Road, and while he’s still a way away from being able to return to competitive action there is hopes that he’ll be back before the year is out. Ben Heneghan is sadly out for the season, but Akin Famewo and George Byers are now close to a return.

Windass went off after playing his part in the win over Shrewsbury, and Moore says that he’ll be assessed after picking up a ‘little strain’ in his groin.

“Josh Windass is a major concern from last week,” Moore told the media. “He picked up that knock, and we think that he’ll be the one that misses out… With Josh, we’ll have a look at him next week when he’s back in training. We don’t think it’s anything too serious, but we’ll view him in training and see where he's at. It’s about it settling down – there are no alarm bells ringing.”

Meanwhile, the Owls boss touched on Adeniran, Famewo, and Byers, all of whom aren’t too far away from getting back in contention for the senior side.

He added, “Akin played 45 minutes last week for the U23s and did well, Dennis Adeniran joins back in training next week and George is making good strides.”

Moore also explained that there could be some academy involvement against Mansfield, though it remains to be seen to what extent.

Wednesday take on the Stags at 3pm on Saturday afternoon as the two sides look to secure a spot in the third round, and the hosts will be out to extend their impressive form at home under the current manager.