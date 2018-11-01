Sheffield Wednesday fans have every right to be worried by the team's poor form, says Owls skipper

Tom Lees admits Sheffield Wednesday supporters have every right to be concerned by the Championship club's slump in form.

Jos Luhukay's side have suffered three straight league defeats since the last round of international fixtures to fall from sixth to 15th in the standings.

Things could get worse before they get better for the Owls, who take on top-six teams in their next three outings.

After hosting fourth-placed Norwich City this Saturday, Wednesday head to leaders Sheffield United before locking horns with Frank Lampard's Derby County outfit.

Captain Lees told The Star: "The fans have got every right to be concerned when you lose three games in a row.

"There are a lots of things to rectify. It is important that inside of our dressing room and inside the club we stick together.

"We have to do the right things and show good character.

"We have to perform when we go out on the pitch on a Saturday. It is performances that change how the fans feel."

Wednesday's recent results have increased the scrutiny on manager Luhukay.

But defender Lees insists the team must work hard to turnaround their fortunes.

He said: “The players are hurting and want to put things right. We have to get on with it and do it ourselves.

"We need to stop the bad run of form and there is only one way of doing that and that is hard work and a will and desire to put it right.”

Lees, who was recently dropped for the trip to Queens Park Rangers, added: "It has been a tough week for us but we only have two options. You let it carry on or you put a stop to it. We have to put a stop to it.

“The only way to put this right is hard work and desire. We must stick together and try to do the right things."

