Sheffield Wednesday fan column: The questions on Sam Hutchinson and co that need to be answered

"I have learned in all my years that you must not speak about players who are not there (after a game)," – This was Jos Luhukay’s response to a question about Sam Hutchinson’s return to the first team squad.

If our own head coach won’t speak about these missing players, who will?

Are we just to ignore the fact that these players have been frozen out? Are the rumours supposed to run as wild as they do without any kind of explanation?

Is this a situation like the transfer embargo where the club knew from April to September that we couldn’t sign anyone but yet let the anger grow amongst the fan base about the subject?

I don’t think it’s an unreasonable question for the media and fans to ask the club, ‘where are Keiren Westwood, Sam Hutchinson, David Jones, George Boyd and Almen Abdi?’ Are they still not match fit? Is there an issue with their contracts? Are there issues with relationships at the club?

Even if some of these players are not the answer our current predicament, why shouldn’t we ask why highly skilled players are not making the cut. It’s like we’re potentially digging a hole using spoons when we’ve got a working excavator out the back.

Only commenting on players who play in matches means we are not focusing on a holistic approach to the squad. Although let’s be fair, it is a varied conversation due to Luhukay’s rotation policy.

Wouldn’t a defensive midfielder be advantageous to a team that is struggling stem the flow of attacking oppositions? Would an experienced, international goalkeeper, who can command his area and the defence in front of him, be helpful to a team that hasn’t kept a clean sheet all season?

If rotation is a favoured policy, why are they not being placed on the Sheffield Wednesday first team Ferris Wheel?

We are moving into a difficult set of fixtures including the Steel City Derby. This vacuum of information isn’t settling the nerves of the Sheffield Wednesday fans.

Before the international break there were glimmers of what we can do but our trajectory is worrying.

Asking questions is what the fans and the media should be doing and the club should have some answers.