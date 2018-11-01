Sheffield Wednesday: Matt Penney vows to improve after signing new Owls contract

Matt Penney claims there is plenty more to come from him after the versatile Owls player signed a new Wednesday deal.

The 20-year-old, who can play anywhere on the left side, has made nine starts and four substitute appearances this season.

But fresh from signing a one-year contract extension which will keep him at Hillsborough until the summer of 2020, Penney insists he is nowhere near the finished article.

On his performances at first-team level, Penney said: "I think I have done alright. I still think there is a lot more to come from me.

"It is just about finding consistency."

Penney, who joined the Owls academy at the age of eight, is pleased to have resolved his long-term future.

He said: "I'm delighted to get it all done and sorted and to concentrate on my football.

"Obviously, I knew it was going on behind closed doors but it is good to get it finally sorted and I'm looking to kick on now."

Now the lifelong Wednesday fan has turned his attentions to kicking on and sparking a Wednesday revival. Jos Luhukay's side have fallen to 15th in the Championship rankings after three successive defeats.

"It is a big part to be wanted by a club and Wednesday have shown their faith in me," said Penney, who has previously been loaned out to Mansfield Town and Bradford City. "Now I have signed the contract, I just want to repay them on the pitch."

