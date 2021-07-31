Kamberi was snapped up by the Owls on a season-long loan on Friday, with Darren Moore finally managing to bring in a forward to add to his impressive recruitment drive of the summer.

The 26-year-old, who was born in Switzerland but represents Albania at international level, will be itching to hit the ground running when he gets the chance to make his first appearance for Wednesday, and has spoken of his desire to play a part in securing promotion back into the Championship.

It seems that this weekend’s Carabao Cup clash will come too soon for the forward though, with The Star being led to believe that – at the time of writing - he’s not gotten his international clearance yet, and is unlikely to have been registered in time to make Sunday’s squad.

There is hope, however, that ‘Flo’ will have his documentation sorted in time for the League One restart next weekend, and could therefore make his Owls bow away at Charlton Athletic as Wednesday’s new number 20 seeks to try and hit the ground running.

It is possible, meanwhile, that there could be official debuts for Moore’s other six signings, with Dennis Adeniran, Mide Shodipo, Jaden Brown, Jack Hunt, Lewis Wing and Bailey Peacock-Farrell all thought to be fit and available for selection.

Barry Bannan and Callum Paterson, who missed the friendly win over Port Vale due to niggles, may also be in line for a return to action as Moore plots a winning start.