Owls boss, Darren Moore has explained that he’s had to fight off Championship interest for several of his new recruits this summer as he looks to try and build a side capable of gaining promotion out of League One at the first attempt, and his new goalkeeper admits that it was hard to ignore a club of Wednesday’s stature.

The Burnley stopper joined the club on a season-long loan a few days ago, and told the media after his first appearance that Hillsborough was ‘always a front-runner’ in his mind after talking to his new manager.

Peacock-Farrell said, "There were other options and things not going through but that's in the past now. The objective was Sheffield Wednesday. It's a huge club and one you can't ignore regardless of the league they are in.

"This was always a front-runner for me with the gaffer's vision and the opportunity to come and play here. It was a no-brainer to come here.”

And he didn’t waste any time getting in on the action, not even having a training session before jumping on a coach to Port Vale and finding his way into Moore’s starting XI for their final preseason friendly – and he says it’s a whirlwind he’s never experienced before.

Speaking after the 2-1 victory, BPF told The Star, “It’s different, and it’s something I haven’t done before. To come in though, you just do what you need to do and play your game. The lads in front of me where playing theirs, and you just come together and try and find that balance… You soon pick it up, and you soon get into a rhythm of things.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell was delighted to join Sheffield Wednesday.

“It was a new challenge, and a fun challenge, to just come in and play a game.”