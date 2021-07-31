Darren Moore reveals Sheffield Wednesday’s ‘taking the knee’ stance for the coming season

Sheffield Wednesday will not be taking the knee this season. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

There has been plenty said about the taking of the knee across England as players all over the country looked to try and shine a light on the ongoing issues surrounding racial equality not just in the United Kingdom, but around the world.

Over the summer it was a hot topic once again as Gareth Southgate’s side were very vocal on the matter, with the need for action being reiterated by the amount of online abuse that the likes of Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho received on the back of a penalty shootout defeat.

Wednesday were one side that continued to take the knee throughout the course of the 2020/21 campaign, but Moore has now revealed that his players have decided that – while they remain in support of what taking the knee stands for – they’re now looking for more to be done.

The Owls boss told The Star, “I believe the players are not taking the knee, but the message is clear… We support everything that taking the knee is for - what we’re saying at this football club is that enough is enough.

“The talking, the gestures, I think everyone wants to see action now. There’s a unified support right across the nation, and worldwide, and I think enough talking has been done on the topic - I don’t think anybody can say anything more.”

He went on to say, “We know what it stands for, we all support it, and here at Sheffield Wednesday we support it 100% going forward.

“It’s enough with the talking, let’s see the action now, in terms of addressing online abuse. It’s there for all to see, and we’re all unified in saying ‘let’s stop this, let’s cut the talking out, and let’s see the action’.”