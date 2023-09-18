Sheffield Wednesday sit in 23rd after six games and the next five could be crucial to their season.

Sheffield Wednesday have not had a good start to life back in the second tier. They currently sit in 23rd with just one point from six games.

Their next five fixtures could be crucial if they are to find some form to climb out of the relegation zone and begin to gel under new manager Xisco Munoz. Following their loss at the weekend to Ipswich Town they still don’t look to have improved under Xisco, but could the next five games help turn their fortunes around?

At the end of this run of fixtures comes the second international break of the season and this could now become a potentially season-defining period for Wednesday and for Munoz.

Middlesborough (H) - Tuesday 19 September: 20:00

Perhaps the most suprising team in the Championship and not for reasons they would like, Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough side sit as the only team below Wednesday in the table also amassing just one point from six games.

Boro had very high expectations after they made the play-offs under Carrick last season, they were one of the promotion favourites coming into the season.

However, things have not worked out so far, they have conceded the second most goals in the league and scored the joint fewest, a very poor start from a team with plenty of talent.

The quality they possess makes anyone think that at some point it may begin to click for Carrick’s side. However, as things stand, Wednesday face a real six pointer at the foot of the table.

Swansea City (A) - Saturday 23 September: 15:00

Similarly to the Middlesborough game, Wednesday face another clash with a struggling side in Swansea City who are one place above the Owls as they are also winless in six games.

Now led by Michael Duff, who was on charge of the Barnsley side the Owls beat so dramatically at Wembley in last season’s Play-Off Final, Swansea were also expecting more as last season they narrowly missed out on a play-off place by just three points. However, they faced defensive problems last year and this season it seems no different. Conceding 11 in six games is not good enough for a team that were challenging at the top end the year before.

Wednesday will make the 360 mile round trip to the Liberty Stadium next week with the hope of earning points from another bottom of the table clash.

Sunderland (H) - Friday 29 September: 20:00

After games with Swansea and Middlesborough, the Owls will host Sunderland under the lights at Hillsborough on a Friday night.

However, in contrast, Sunderland have made a good start this year currently sitting in seventh with 10 points and a good goalscoring record, despite struggling for some time to find an out-and-out striker

They have been playing some excellent football under Tony Mowbray thanks to stars including young Jobe Bellingham and forward Jack Clarke.

Thier momentum has continued after a play-off appearance last season where they fell to eventual winners Luton Town. The Black Cats have their sights set on a return to the Premier League and have made a good start towards that. They’ll be a tough opponent for a struggling Wednesday side.

West Bromwich Albion (A) - Tuesday 3 October: 20:00

Following the Sunderland game, Wednesday face West Brom in a Tuesday night fixture at the Hawthorns.

West Brom have struggled to gain momentum in the early part of the season. Another team with promotion hopes, the Baggies aren’t short of talent with stars like Josh Maja, John Swift and Matt Phillips.

Carlos Corberan’s side will be hoping to improve on their average start to the year but they, too, have a tough stretch of fixtures which could define thier season.

Wednesday will have to play well to get a result against the Baggies talented squad especially during an evening kick off at the ever-rocking Hawthorns.

Huddersfield Town (H) - Saturday 7 October: 15:00

One of Wednesday’s more winnable games in this stretch, they face Huddersfield on the 7th October at Hillsborough. Narrowly escaping relegation last season, the Terriers have struggled to steer clear of the relegation zone again and will be looking over their shoulders.

They sit in 17th with two wins, one draw and three losses. Huddersfield have been leaky in defence so far conceding 10 goals in their first six games.

By the time this fixture comes around, however, we are almost certain to see a fresh face on the sidelines, with the club revealing on Monday that Neil Warnock’s final game in charge will come this Wednesday night when they face Stoke.

“We feel we are ready to move forward with our long-term plans to drive the club back into the Premier League and to make a longer-term managerial appointment,” said said chief executive Jake Edwards. “We have discussed that and the timing of it with Neil, and after spending time with his coaching staff he has graciously agreed now is the time for that to happen.”