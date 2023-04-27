Sheffield Wednesday won’t be able to wear their home or away kit when they travel to Shrewsbury Town this weekend.

The Owls take on Salop on Saturday afternoon in their penultimate game of the campaign, and know that a win will guarantee them third place in League One and a second leg play-off tie at Hillsborough next month.

Wednesday won’t be in their famous blue and white shirt or their popular yellow change strip at Montgomery Waters Meadow though, with both clashing with the hosts’ blue and yellow home kit.

It’s thought that the Owls will instead don their pink away shirt from the 2021/22 season on Saturday, a kit that was last worn in April and certainly split opinion amongst the Wednesdayite fanbase.

Moore’s side won their last meeting with Shrewsbury Town 1-0 thanks to a goal from on-loan defender, Mark McGuinness, however they haven’t won any of their last five away games against the Shrews (losing four of them) and picked up their last victory there back in 1982.

In terms of automatic promotion Wednesday need a miracle now for it to be on the cards, but the Owls will still be eager to finish the campaign strongly in order to put them in the best possible position going into the play-offs next month.

Four more points would set a new club record of 94 in a season, though that will come as little consolation if it doesn’t come alongside a promotion back up into the Championship – even if it’s not done via a top two finish.

