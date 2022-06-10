The 21-year-old is due to see his Toffees contract expire at the end of the season and there had been some talk of whether Wednesday might fancy making a move to sign him on a permanent basis after a difficult loan spell, however it turns out that he may not be a free agent after all.

Gibson looked impressive when he did play for Darren Moore last season during his season-long loan at Hillsborough, however was limited to just six appearances in all competitions as he was blighted by injury.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There had been suggestions that the defender, who is yet to make his Everton debut, may be moving on at the end of June, however it’s now been announced that they are in talks with the youngster about extending his stay on Merseyside.

The said as part of a statement on their outgoings this summer, “The club is also in negotiations with Lewis Gibson over a new deal.”

It remains to be seen, of course, whether a new deal will eventually be agreed for Gibson as he looks to have a much better season in 2022/23, and he’ll be hoping to get a full campaign of regular football under his belt as he looks to take the next step in his career.

If the left-footed defender does sign on at Everton once again then it’s likely that another loan could well be on the cards - and he may well be an option that Moore would reexplore if the opportunity arose.