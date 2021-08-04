The Owls have have snapped up Dennis Adeniran, Mide Shodipo, Jaden Brown, Jack Hunt, Lewis Wing, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Florian Kamberi, Theo Corbeanu and George Byers as Moore’s Hillsborough rebuild continues, but he’s made it clear that they’re not completely satisfied yet.

Kamberi and Corbeanu have come in to bolster things up front in an attempt to get more goals into the side, but The Star understands that Stoke City man, Lee Gregory, is also on their list of potential targets ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Gregory is still under contract with Stoke, which could make things tricky for Wednesday given their spending restrictions, however the fact that they were able to get a deal done for Byers from Swansea means they do have some pull in terms of getting things going.

At this point in time it remains to be seen whether the Owls’ interest will go any further, but the big striker – who is from Sheffield originally – would certainly tick a lot of boxes for Moore as he looks to bring in an out-and-out striker for what is likely to be a tough campaign in League One.

Gregory has scored 35 goals and gotten nine assists in the third tier during his career - enjoying two strong seasons in the division whilst with Millwall in 2015/16 and 2016/17.