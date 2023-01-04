Dennis Adeniran says that 2022 ‘really tested’ him, but now he’s back and hoping to play his part in Sheffield Wednesday’s title charge.

The last year was one to forget for the popular midfield man after he twice spent time on the sidelines with injury and managed to play just four games prior to his comeback game in Wednesday’s final match of the calendar year last week.

Now though, the Adeniran is fit and raring to go in 2023, saying that his teammates and manager, Darren Moore, have been vital on his long road to recovery.

Speaking to The Star after the 5-0 win over Cambridge United on his 24th birthday, the England youth international said, “I feel like, mentally, it has really tested me. I’ve always tried to be positive, though, and look for the light at the end of the tunnel – and keep working hard. I feel like I’m stronger now than I was in the beginning, and I feel fitter. There’s no pain now, and I’m ready to go.

“It’s been a tough journey, but my teammates have been there for me all along the way. They’ve been keeping me happy, keeping me smiling, and telling me to push.

“Darren has also always shown me the light at the end of the tunnel, and told me to keep my head down. He’s said that if I work hard, then I’ll play.”

He’s got tough competition in that midfield though, with plenty of quality available to Moore, and Adeniran says that the team knows where they want to be come the end of the season.

Dennis Adeniran is back for Sheffield Wednesday now. (Harriet Massey)

Here’s a hint – it’s not second.

“100%,” he replied when asked if their intentions were to win the title. “We’re never going to settle for less. We feel like we should be number one, and that we should win this league, so until we’re there we won’t be happy. We’re just going to keep working hard.”

Adeniran has won all seven games in which he’s featured for Wednesday this season so far in all competitions, and will be hoping to keep that run going if given a run in the FA Cup against Newcastle United this weekend.