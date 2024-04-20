Sheffield Wednesday handed huge boost in relegation battle after Championship drama
The Owls head to Blackburn Rovers on Sunday afternoon for their penultimate away game of the season, and with around 7,000 Wednesdayites also making the trip they will be desperate to get back to winning ways.
Despite a very impressive turnaround in form since Danny Röhl’s arrival at the club, Wednesday have been unable to escape the relegation zone, but they knew that that could change this weekend if results elsewhere went their way the day before their visit to Ewood Park.
And that they did... Plenty of games would be worth keeping an eye on for the Owls as they waited for the game the following day, but there were two teams in particular they were desperately hoping to see drop points - Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City.
For a long period it looked like Wednesday would get their wish, with Huddersfield being held at home by Swansea City, while unfortunately there was a stoppage in Rotherham United’s game against Birmingham due to a medical emergency in the stands. The wait for a result there would be longer, with the person in question leaving the stadium with ‘medical professionals’.
The Terriers couldn’t hold on, though, and their hopes of survival took a massive hit as they were hit with four quickfire goals by Swansea and ultimately lost 4-0 in a disappointing defeat. Plymouth Argyle, meanwhile, remain very much in the battle as well after being well beaten by Stoke City, who clinched a 3-0 victory to reach 50 points.
For Birmingham and Rotherham there was on-field drama as the game drew closer to an end, and it was almost bad news for Wednesday - but with a goal for the visitors being disallowed due to offside, much to their dismay, it would mean a 0-0 finish that gave the Owls exactly what they wanted. Danny Röhl’s side now have their fate in their own hands, beat Blackburn and get out of the bottom three.
There was another game to come that Röhl will have been looking out for, though, with Queens Park Rangers kicking off late, but they got what they were hoping for as they also reached 50 points with a 1-0 win over Preston North End, putting breathing space between themselves and the relegation zone.