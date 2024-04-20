Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wednesdayites took to the German immediately when he was brought in last October to try and help kickstart a flailing Championship campaign, and while the Owls still find themselves in the relegation zone they have given themselves a fighting chance of staying in the league.

Röhl’s name is chanted from the stands at every game, and as the season comes to an end there has been the chance to get up close and personal with the fans at club events – it’s an opportunity that the Wednesday boss is relishing. However he’s asking them to save their thanks for now.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told The Star, “The feedback is always awesome, really, when they come to you and say thank you. I always say ‘Please thank me after the season, not now’, but the people here around the club and at events are really lovely. There is such a connection and I feel that it’s really special.

“This is always a lift for me to do more and more, and to give everything that I have. It’s great to see that connection at the moment.”

Meanwhile, with over 7,000 Wednesdayites heading down to Blackburn Rovers on Sunday, he also said, “We have so many supporters with us and we want to give our massive fans the win, the gift. They deserve it… The biggest thing for me is to give our fans this present.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is a signal they recognise what we did in the past, how we have performed, that we still fight and that we try everything. Our away games are sometimes really special with some good moments.