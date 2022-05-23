The interest was revealed by The Star on Friday and things appear to be moving fast in South America, with Talleres top dog Andrés Fassi announcing on national radio that the club were ‘in talks’ with the 28-year-old ahead of a potential transfer in the coming weeks.

As of Monday afternoon it is understood that no official bid had been received by Wednesday for Windass, but that Talleres had made initial contact with the club to sound out a move.

Sheffield Wednesday man Josh Windass has attracted interest from Argentina.

It is believed the Argentine club, managed by Windass’ former Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha, want to get the transfer done sooner rather than later to have him involved for the latter stages of the Copa Libertadores.

Speaking on popular Argentine football radio show ¿Cómo te va?, Fassi said: “We are in talks with an English player, who Pedro (Caixinha) already had in Europe as a player, wants to come and live the experience of Argentine soccer.

“It is part of the negotiations that we will do in Buenos Aires. The footballer is Josh Windass.”

Windass has one year remaining on the Wednesday contract he signed last August amid transfer interest from a handful of Championship clubs, most notably Millwall.