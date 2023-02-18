Sheffield Wednesday twice came from behind to beat MK Dons 5-2 at Hillsborough and go top of the League One.

Darren Moore’s decision to leave out Aden Flint raised eyebrows, and concerns about the solidity of the defence were realised within moments as former Owls target, Jonathan Leko, was given the freedom of S6 after just two minutes, before rifling home a – admittedly excellent – strike from just outside the box.

They weren’t ahead for long though, and Wednesday rallied well. Within 10 minutes fans took a deep breath as Reece James’ floated ball was expertly controlled by Josh Windass, and even more expertly finished off by the number 11 as he looped it over Jamie Cumming’s head.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pendulum had well and truly swung the way of the hosts, and they were piling on the pressure in chase of the chance to take the lead – but a chunk of momentum was lost after something looked to have been thrown towards the linesman on the North Stand. Play stopped, and so did the pressure.

Wednesday had issued a statement beforehand about having zero tolerance, but it didn’t seem to bother whoever threw it. And this time it hurt the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not long afterwards the Owls found themselves behind again, Mo Eisa sending Reece James and Dominic Iorfa clattering into each other before calmly slotting past Dawson.

Seven minutes were added at the end of the half, and for Wednesday it felt like they needed the break. Changes were expected, but Moore sent out the same team – no doubt with a few choice words ringing in their ears.

Josh Windass scored Sheffield Wednesday's first equaliser. (Steve Ellis)

Whatever he said did the trick, they looked more composed as the minutes passed by – and less than 10 minutes later they had the chance to go level. Michael Smith picked up the ball after it was handled in the box, and he dispatched it confidently. His 10th in League One this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pendulum had swung again, and this time it didn’t look like heading back MK’s way. Moore threw on Dennis Adeniran and Lee Gregory in search of another. They didn’t have to wait long.

Four minutes later a brilliant Adeniran cross went in search of Smith but found Marvin Johnson, and the wingback brilliantly cut it back to the Owls number nine – who couldn’t miss. After being behind twice, Wednesday were now ahead.

They weren’t done yet though.

Smith, clearly not happy with just the one, set himself after finding some space in the box but got a huge slice of luck on his strike and gleefully watched it deflect off his man and over Cumming. They all count.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His starting XI may have been criticised, but Moore got his substitutes spot on. Fisayo Dele-Bashiru was added into the mix and gave the Owls even more spark – but by this point they were cruising.

George Byers popped up to head home a Johnson cross in the dying moments to round off a thoroughly enjoyable second half, but it was the draw between Plymouth Argyle and Fleetwood Town that raised the biggest smile.